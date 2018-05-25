Genre: Action- Adventure- Fantasy

Director: Ron Howard

Duration: 135’

Cast: Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke

Storyline:

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ an adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

Now showing at:

-KCineplex The Mall of Cyprus: Screen 1

Monday- Sunday: 17:00-19:30, 19:45-22:15, 22:30-1:00 & Saturday-Sunday 11:00-13:30, 14:00-16:30

-KCineplex Nicosia: Screen 1

Monday- Sunday: 17:00-19:30, 19:45-22:15, 22:30-1:00 & Saturday-Sunday 11:00-13:30, 14:00-16:30

-KCineplex Limassol: Screen 1

Monday- Sunday: 17:00-19:30, 19:45-22:15, 22:30-1:00 & Saturday-Sunday 11:00-13:30, 14:00-16:30

-Rio Cinemas Limassol: Screen 5

Monday- Sunday 17:00, 19:40, 22:20 & Saturday- Sunday 15:00

-KCineplex Larnaca: Screen 1

Monday- Sunday: 17:00-19:30, 19:45-22:15, 22:30-1:00 & Saturday-Sunday: 11:00-13:30, 14:00-16:30

-KCineplex Kings Avenue Mall: Screen 6

Monday- Sunday: 17:00-19:30, 19:45-22:15, 22:30-1:00 & Saturday-Sunday: 11:00-13:30, 14:00-16:30