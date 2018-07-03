Genre: Action

Duration: 122’

Director: Stefano Sollima

Cast: Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin, Catherine Keener, Jeffrey Donovan.

Storyline:

Sicario: Day of the Soldado is a 2018 action Crime film directed by Stefano Sollima and written by Taylor Sheridan. The sequel to the 2015 film Sicario, the film features Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin reprising their roles, along with Isabela Moner, Jeffrey Donovan, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Catherine Keener joining the cast. After discovering that Mexican drug cartels are smuggling terrorists across the United States border, the CIA sends Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and former undercover operative Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro) to deal with the problem. They kidnap Isabela Reyes (Isabela Moner), the daughter of a drug lord, in a false flag operation designed to incite war between rival cartels. The mission goes awry when it is discovered by the Mexican government, prompting Graver to order Reyes’ death; when Gillick refuses, he turns rogue to protect her as Graver assembles a new team to hunt them both.

Now showing at:

KCineplex Nicosia: Screen 5

Monday- Sunday: 19:45-22:00, 22:15-00:30

KCineplex The Mall of Cyprus: Screen 5

Monday- Sunday: 19:45-22:00, 22:15-00:30

KCineplex Limassol: Screen 5

Monday- Sunday: 22:15-00:30

Rio Cinema Limassol: Screen 5

Monday- Sunday: 19:45, 22:00

KCineplex Larnaca: Screen 5

Monday- Sunday: 19:45-22:00, 22:15-00:30

KCineplex Kings Avenue Mall: Screen 4

Monday- Sunday: 22:15-00:30