Mamma Mia! Here we go again

By July 21, 2018 No Comments

Genre: Comedy

Duration: 115’

Director: Ol Parker

Cast: Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Dominic Cooper, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Andy Garcia, Cher, Meryl Streep.

Ten years after the smash hit musical Mamma Mia! Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is back on the Greek island trying to run her mother Donna’s (Meryl Streep) hotel. Meanwhile, the story of the legendary ‘Dynamos’ is presented in both past and future through some of ABBA’s most beloved songs!

Now showing at:

Κ CINEPLEX THE MALL OF CYPRUS

Monday-Sunday: 17:15-19:25, 19:45-21:55, 22:15-00:30. Saturday-Sunday: 11:15-13:25, 14:00-16:10.

Κ CINEPLEX

Monday-Sunday: 17:15-19:25, 19:45-21:55, 22:15-00:30.

RIO LIMASSOL

SCREEN 1: Monday-Sunday: 19:45, 22:00.

SCREEN 3: Saturday-Sunday 15:10, 17:25.

K-CINEPLEX LARNACA

Monday-Sunday: 17:15-19:25, 19:45-21:55, 22:15-00:30.

