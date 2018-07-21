Mamma Mia! Here we go again

Genre: Comedy
Duration: 115’
Director: Ol Parker
Cast: Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Dominic Cooper, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Andy Garcia, Cher, Meryl Streep.
Ten years after the smash hit musical Mamma Mia! Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is back on the Greek island trying to run her mother Donna’s (Meryl Streep) hotel. Meanwhile, the story of the legendary ‘Dynamos’ is presented in both past and future through some of ABBA’s most beloved songs!
Now showing at:
Κ CINEPLEX THE MALL OF CYPRUS
Monday-Sunday: 17:15-19:25, 19:45-21:55, 22:15-00:30. Saturday-Sunday: 11:15-13:25, 14:00-16:10.
Κ CINEPLEX
Monday-Sunday: 17:15-19:25, 19:45-21:55, 22:15-00:30.
RIO LIMASSOL
SCREEN 1: Monday-Sunday: 19:45, 22:00.
SCREEN 3: Saturday-Sunday 15:10, 17:25.
K-CINEPLEX LARNACA
Monday-Sunday: 17:15-19:25, 19:45-21:55, 22:15-00:30.