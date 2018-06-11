Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 

Genre: Science Fiction

Duration: 128’

Director: J.A. Bayona

Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum

STORYLINE

Four years after the Jurassic World theme park was closed down, Owen and Claire return to Isla Nublar to save the dinosaurs when they learn that a once dormant volcano on the island is active and is threatening to extinguish all life there. Along the way, Owen sets out to find Blue, his lead raptor, and discovers a conspiracy that could disrupt the natural order of the entire planet. Life has found a way, again.

