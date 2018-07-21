Menu
Escape Plan 2: Hades

Genre: Thriller
Duration: 96’
Director: Stephen C. Miller
Cast: Silvester Stallone, Dave Bautista, Huang Xiaoming, Jaime King, Jesse Metcalfe, Wes Chatham, Lydia Hull, Titus Welliver, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson.

Escape Plan 2: Hades is the sequel of the 2013 film Escape Plan. Ray Breslin (Silvester Stallone) a safety system engineer who is using his skills to test the reliability of high security prisons.

Now showing at:

Κ-CINEPLEX THE MALL OF CYPRUS
Monday-Sunday: 22:00-23:50.

Κ-CINEPLEX NICOSIA
Monday-Sunday: 20:00-21:50, 22:00-23:50.

Κ-CINEPLEX LIMASSOL
Monday-Sunday: 22:00-23:50.

RIO LIMASSOL
Monday-Sunday: 19:45, 22:00.

K-CINEPLEX LARNACA
Monday-Sunday: 20:00-21:50, 22:00-23:50.

K-CINEPLEX PAPHOS
Monday-Sunday: 20:00-21:50, 22:00-23:50.

