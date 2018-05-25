Menu
Blinky Bill

Genre: Animation, Family, Adventure

Director: Deane Taylor, Noel Cleary

Cast: Billy Birmingham, Charlotte Rose Hamlyn, Toni Collette

Storyline:

An adventurous young koala embarks on a journey across the wild and dangerous Australian outback in the hope of finding his missing father, but he soon discovers that there is more to being a hero than meets the eye.

Now showing at:

-KCineplex The Mall of Cyprus: Screen 2 (Gr.)

Monday- Sunday: 17:30-19:20, 19:45-22:15, 22:30-1:00 & Saturday-Sunday: 11:15-13:05, 13:15-15:05, 15:15-17:05

-KCineplex Nicosia: Screen 2 (Gr.)

Monday- Sunday: 17:30-19:20  & Saturday- Sunday: 15:15-17:05

Screen 5 (Eng.)

Monday- Sunday 17:30-19:20 & Saturday- Sunday 11:15-13:05, 13:15-15:05, 15:15-17:05

-KCineplex Limassol: Screen 4 (Eng.)

Monday- Sunday: 17:30-19:20 & Saturday- Sunday: 11:15-13:05, 13:15-15:05, 15:15-17:05

-KCineplex Larnaca: Screen 2 (Gr.)

Monday- Sunday: 17:30-19:20  & Saturday- Sunday: 15:15-17:05

Screen5 (Eng.)

Monday- Sunday: 17:30-19:20  & Saturday- Sunday: 15:15-17:05

-KCineplex Kings Avenue Mall: Screen 4 (Eng.)

 Monday- Sunday: 17:30-19:20 & Saturday- Sunday: 11:15-13:05, 13:15-15:05, 15:15-17:05

