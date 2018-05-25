Blinky Bill

Genre: Animation, Family, Adventure
Director: Deane Taylor, Noel Cleary
Cast: Billy Birmingham, Charlotte Rose Hamlyn, Toni Collette
Storyline:
An adventurous young koala embarks on a journey across the wild and dangerous Australian outback in the hope of finding his missing father, but he soon discovers that there is more to being a hero than meets the eye.
Now showing at:
-KCineplex The Mall of Cyprus: Screen 2 (Gr.)
Monday- Sunday: 17:30-19:20, 19:45-22:15, 22:30-1:00 & Saturday-Sunday: 11:15-13:05, 13:15-15:05, 15:15-17:05
-KCineplex Nicosia: Screen 2 (Gr.)
Monday- Sunday: 17:30-19:20 & Saturday- Sunday: 15:15-17:05
Screen 5 (Eng.)
Monday- Sunday 17:30-19:20 & Saturday- Sunday 11:15-13:05, 13:15-15:05, 15:15-17:05
-KCineplex Limassol: Screen 4 (Eng.)
Monday- Sunday: 17:30-19:20 & Saturday- Sunday: 11:15-13:05, 13:15-15:05, 15:15-17:05
-KCineplex Larnaca: Screen 2 (Gr.)
Monday- Sunday: 17:30-19:20 & Saturday- Sunday: 15:15-17:05
Screen5 (Eng.)
Monday- Sunday: 17:30-19:20 & Saturday- Sunday: 15:15-17:05
-KCineplex Kings Avenue Mall: Screen 4 (Eng.)
Monday- Sunday: 17:30-19:20 & Saturday- Sunday: 11:15-13:05, 13:15-15:05, 15:15-17:05