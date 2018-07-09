Ant-Man and the Wasp 

Genre: Action, Science Fiction

Duration: 118’

Director: Peyton Reed

Cast: Evangeline Lilly, Hannah John-Kamen, Walton Goggins

Storyline:

In the aftermath of ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to re-balance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.

Now showing at:

KCineplex Nicosia: Screen 1

Monday- Sunday: 17:00-19:15, 19:45-22:00, 22:15-00:30

KCineplex The Mall of Cyprus: Screen 1

Monday- Sunday: 17:00-19:15, 19:45-22:00, 22:15-00:30

Saturday- Sunday: 11:15-13:30, 14:30-16:45

KCineplex Limassol: Screen 1

Monday- Sunday: 17:00-19:15, 19:45-22:00, 22:15-00:30

Rio Cinema Limassol: Screen 1

Monday- Sunday: 19:45, 22:10, 22:15-00:30

Saturday- Sunday: 15:00, 17:20

KCineplex Larnaca: Screen 1

Monday- Sunday: Monday- Sunday: 19:45, 22:10, 22:15-00:30

KCineplex Kings Avenue Mall: Screen 5

Monday- Sunday: 19:45-22:15