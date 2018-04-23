AMITYVILLE: THE AWAKENING

Director: Franck Khalfoun
Genre: Horror
Duration: 85’
Cast: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bella Thorne, Cameron Monaghan, McKenna Grace, etc.
Plot:
A desperate single mother, Joan, moves with her three children, Belle, Juliet and James into the notorious, supposedly haunted, real-life Amityville house to try and use its dark powers to cure her son, James, who suffered an accident that has left him on life support.
However, things go horribly wrong.
Schedule:
- K-Cineplex: Monday- Sunday:
20:00-10:30 & 10:30-00:10
-K-Cineplex The Mall of Cyprus: Screen 3
-K-Cineplex Nicosia: Screen 4
-K-Cineplex Limassol: Screen 3
-K-Cineplex Larnaca: Screen 4
-K-Cineplex Paphos: Screen 3
- Rio Limassol: Screen 3
Monday-Sunday: 19:45, 22:00