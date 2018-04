The artist Costas Eleftheriou in his last exhibition with the title ‘Thalasses’is contemplating the beauty of the sea, inspired by the ever-merging reflections on its deep blue surface. This exhibition, opened by Lia Tornaritis, reflects the various ways in which the artist is engaged with concepts such as the deep blue sea or the cloudless sky.

Hilton Cyprus, Nicosia

99373288, 96666607

At 19.00

Until 6/5