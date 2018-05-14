Join the fun: Beer & Wine Festivals in Cyprus

This is a list of the biggest wine and beer festival in Cyprus taking place every year in Paphos, Limassol and Nicosia during the summer. So, fill a glass and join the fun!

SeptemberFest 2018

28th of August – 3rd of September at Akadimias Park, Aglantzia

This is the biggest beer festival in Cyprus. SeptemberFest has been established as a yearly event for eight years now with thousand of visitors and great artists on stage. Grab a beer and join the fun!

More info will be announced soon!

Limassol Beer Festival 2018

Following the successful 1st, Limassol Beer Festival (LBF) in 2017 MStasy Event Management in collaboration with Germasogeia Municipality will be organizing the 2nd Limassol Beer Festival at Potamos Germasogeias.

Dates: 28th, 29th, 30th of June & 1st of July 2018.

Highlights:

International Beer Range (Local & International Breweries & Microbreweries) Cyprus, Greece, Belgium, German, Polish, Czech, English, Irish, Japanese, Russian, Bulgarian, Danish and much more

· Craft Beers

· Easy layout at the venue with more sitting area (Beer Garden)

· Beer food (such as burgers, ribs, pizza, pulled pork and local delicacies to pair with favorite beers)

· Beer Types (IPA, Stouts, Ales. Lagers, Pilsners, Weiss, Barrel Aged, Ciders, Fruit Beers)

· Visitors can learn the basics of Brewing in an Interactive setup

· Beer Games, Compete & Win Prizes (Raging Bull, Beer Pong, Ring Toss)

· Children Playground (Carousel, Bouncing Castles)

From Thursday, June 28, 2018

To Sunday, July 01, 2018

Paphos Beer Festival

July 26 – July 28 @ Paphos Medial Castle

Paphos Beer Festival is the largest and longest-running festival in Paphos. Pay a visit and enjoy not only your favorite beer but also live entertainment.

Call 26 250311

Limassol Wine Festival

The Wine Festival is an event directly related to the human factor. This is a cultural event that people organize immemorial when similar feasts with reference to wine organized.

The Wine Festival in Limassol can be seen, somehow, as a variant, like the revival of worship celebrations in honor of Dionysus, the god of the vine and wine, like Aphrodite, goddess of beauty and love, which were held in antiquity. During these events, the people worshiped their gods, but first and foremost cared for his own amusement.

The Wine Festival is taking place every year in the Municipality Garden of Limassol by the end August.

More info will be announced soon.

Praxia Aresti