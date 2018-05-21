Menu
Nicosia

Eis Ledran 2018

By May 21, 2018 No Comments

A three day event in Lefkosia.
Three days of great music with some of the biggest Greek artists.

Veνue:
CONSTANTZA MOAT
Constanza Moat
Lefkosia, Cyprus

Tickets: 22 Euro / 18 Euro (presale)
Presale / Concert: 18 Euro
At the entrance: 22 Euro
Presale for 3 concerts: 35 Euro

For more information call: +357 99 810 011.

Programme:
Day 1:
Giannis Haroulis and his band
Day 2:
Giannis Agelakas with 100C
Pavlos Pavlides with B-Movies
Day 3:
Fivos Delivorias and his band
Marina Satti
Wednesday, June 06, 2018, 19:00
To Friday, June 08, 2018

Region : LEFKOSIA
City : LEFKOSIA MUNICIPALITY

You May Also Like

LimassolNicosiaPaphos
May 14, 2018

Join the fun: Beer & Wine Festivals in Cyprus

praxia
ExhibitionNicosia
May 11, 2018

Exhibition ‘ISOLATO-SLENDIDO-MARGINALE’

pavlou
ExhibitionNicosia
May 11, 2018

Group Exhibition at Opus Gallery

pavlou