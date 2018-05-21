Eis Ledran 2018

A three day event in Lefkosia.
Three days of great music with some of the biggest Greek artists.
Veνue:
CONSTANTZA MOAT
Constanza Moat
Lefkosia, Cyprus
Tickets: 22 Euro / 18 Euro (presale)
Presale / Concert: 18 Euro
At the entrance: 22 Euro
Presale for 3 concerts: 35 Euro
For more information call: +357 99 810 011.
Programme:
Day 1:
Giannis Haroulis and his band
Day 2:
Giannis Agelakas with 100C
Pavlos Pavlides with B-Movies
Day 3:
Fivos Delivorias and his band
Marina Satti
Wednesday, June 06, 2018, 19:00
To Friday, June 08, 2018
Region : LEFKOSIA
City : LEFKOSIA MUNICIPALITY