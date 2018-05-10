Best Food Festivals Upcoming this Summer in Cyprus

11th Deryneia Strawberry Festival 2018

Located in the Ammochostos (Famagusta) district, the small town of Deryneia – originally known as ‘Yerinia’ – has a rich, ancient past and is likely to have been where settlers to the island arrived after the Trojan War.

As one of the fertile ‘red soil villages’ (Kokkinochoria), Deryneia is the main strawberry grower of the island, and is famous for its juicy, sweet fruit.

Visitors to the Strawberry Festival, (celebrating its 20th year in 2018), can enjoy complimentary plenty of fresh and delicious strawberries and their products, such as juice, jam, liquor and ice-cream.

Exhibition / stand for strawberry products and preparations

Kiosks with free fresh strawberries, liqueurs and fresh strawberry juice

Free kiosk with free strawberry ice cream for children

Kiosks with a wide variety of food, beverages and sweets

Children’s Corner with face painting, handicrafts and children’s toys

– Concert with Petros Imvrios and Triantaphyllos.

Location:

Anagennisi Stadium,

Deryneia, Cyprus

Free Entrance

Friday, May 25, 2018, 19:00 – 23:00

Region : AMMOCHOSTOS

City : DERYNEIA

Ofto Kleftiko Festival

This famous dish of lamb and potatoes, seasoned with bay leaves and oregano, has an interesting back-story as well as being hearty and delicious.

The Festival of Ofto Kleftiko will take place for the third year on the 25th of August at the field of Asteras Meneou in Larnaka. Visitors have the opportunity to taste traditional cyprus products and of course ofto kleftiko.

More info will be announced soon

Cyprus International Food Festival 2018 (Larnaka)

CIFF2018Larnaka in collaboration with the Municipality of Larnaka will host vendors with street food from around the world on July 7 and 8, 2018 at the spectacular Europe Square, Phinikoudes. A huge variety from across Europe, the Middle East from Syria to Siberia and of course from Cyprus with lots of wine and beer from around the world.

Venue:

Europe Square

Phinikoudes sea front

Larnaka, Cyprus

Event Facebook

Chefs will have the opportunity to participate in the Chef Challenge Area to show how creative they can be under pressure.

This year, the Junior Chef Award launches giving young chefs between 16 – 23 an opportunity to showcase their skills, creativity and speed in preparing healthy and nutritious food.

Never losing focus of sustainability and utilising local produce/producers as much as possible, we also launch the SSSH Award – A cook-off which will be decided by public vote.

CIFF2018 will not only comprise the 2 day festival, but continues for a further week – the CIFF2018RestaurantWeek, with participating restaurants offering specially prepared menus and prices.

Children again form an integral part of CIFF with a special area for those under 12 to actively in various safe, cooking activities.

From Saturday, July 07, 2018 – 17:00

To Sunday, July 08, 2018 – 23:30

Region : LARNACA

City : LARNAKA MUNICIPALIT

2nd Festival of traditional arts and products

The festival will take place at Korakou village for the second time on the 2nd of June 2018. The reason that this festival is organized is to revival and spread our village tradition to young and older people as well.

During the festival, the visitors will have the opportunity to watch the art of kneading and the preparation of halloumi cheese made by experienced volunteers housemaids. There will be a presentation of the whole procedure of kneading and the products resulting therefrom (as breads, pies, homemade pasta, buns etc). Furthermore, expert technicians will present the necessary tools needed for kneading and how these are made.

The visitors, beyond tasting, will have the chance to get involved into the whole procedure. Those who wish to try, will make pies with the traditional way and decorate their own breads, following the instructions of expert housemaids. The technicians providing the art of kneading and the necessary tools, will guide the visitors who wish to get involved in manufacturing these tools.

The festival will be enriched with traditional Cyprus dancing programs by traditional dance groups. The traditional feast will follow with traditional music, dance and food.

In the festival area, a show of traditional tools that our grandparents used in their everyday life and are still used by our parents will be presented.

Visitors can refresh themselves buying Cyprus coffee, fresh homemade lemonade from the traditional coffee shop which will be located at the courtyard of the primary school.

During the festival a small shop will sell local, traditional products made by women of our village.

Venue:

Primary School Korakou

Paideias 4, 2836 Korakou,

Lefkosia District, Cyprus

Free Entrance

Organiser:

Politistikou Kentrou 10, 2836,

Korakou, Lefkosia

Phone: +357 99 201 378/ +357 97 786 206

Children’s Food Festival CIFF2018Nicosia

CIFF2018Nicosia (Lefkosia) in collaboration with Solomou Nursery will host vendors with street food for children the world on September 8 and 9, 2018 at the Solomou Nursery, Nisou. Lots of healthy food, beautifully presented teaching them about different cultures.

Venue:

Solomou Nurseries Ltd

Nisou , Lefkosia District , Cyprus

Children again form an integral part of CIFF with a special area for those under 12 to actively in various safe, cooking and healthy planting activities.

From Saturday, September 08, 2018 – 10:30

To Sunday, September 09, 2018 – 18:30

2nd “Spoon Sweets” Festival

Last year, the 1st “Spoon sweets” Festival took place at Kakopetria village. Thousands of visitors went there to taste the delicious “spoon sweets” of Cyprus.

The “Spoon Sweets” Festival 2018 – Returns for the 2nd consecutive year!

The festival will take place on Sunday, September 30th, 2018, in Kakopetria, Nicosia, where the sweets will “come out of the grandmother’s cupboard, to the roads of Kakopetria”, for the 2nd year, for all of us to taste them all!

Last year, those who attended the “Spoon Sweet” Festival had the opportunity to taste among 49 flavors of the favorite traditional spoon sweets of Cyprus. Traditional sweets excellent in quality and of course made with a lot of love!

At the festival everyone will be able to taste those homemade & “love”made sweets!

This year, hopefully, we will have new flavors to enjoy.

Organizers of the 1st “Spoon sweets” Festival are: Cyprus Traditional Product Promotion Center in cooperation with Kakopetria Community Council.

Free Entrance

