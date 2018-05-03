Menu
ExhibitionNicosia

Nicolas Sideris Painting Exhibition

By May 3, 2018 No Comments

A painting exhibition of Nicolas Sideris will be opened at Tehnis Dromena Gallery on the 6th of May.

Nicolas considers painting a bridge of emotions between the artist and the viewer. His works are influenced by the domain of the unconscious and the dream and are expressed in a surrealistic manner by the artist. He has presented his works in solo and group exhibitions in Greece and Cyprus.

The exhibition will be open until 16 May.

Monday-Friday 10.00-13.00, 17.00-20.00
Saturday 10.00-13.00

For more info: 22496398

Tehnis Dromena Gallery

53 Arch. Kyprianou

Strovolos, Nicosia

You May Also Like

FamagustaLarnacaLimassolNicosiaPaphosWhats On
May 2, 2018

15 marvellous things to do in May

praxia
ExhibitionNicosia
April 30, 2018

Christos Christou art exhibition

pavlou
ExhibitionNicosia
April 27, 2018

Thalasses ΙΙ

pavlou