Nicolas Sideris Painting Exhibition

A painting exhibition of Nicolas Sideris will be opened at Tehnis Dromena Gallery on the 6th of May.
Nicolas considers painting a bridge of emotions between the artist and the viewer. His works are influenced by the domain of the unconscious and the dream and are expressed in a surrealistic manner by the artist. He has presented his works in solo and group exhibitions in Greece and Cyprus.
The exhibition will be open until 16 May.
Monday-Friday 10.00-13.00, 17.00-20.00
Saturday 10.00-13.00
For more info: 22496398
Tehnis Dromena Gallery
53 Arch. Kyprianou
Strovolos, Nicosia