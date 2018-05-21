Cultural Events of Paralimni Municipality and Paralimnia Festival

Saturday 2/6 / 2018,18: 00

29th Children’s Festival, co-organized by the Municipality of Paralimni and the Committee of the Protection and Welfare of the Children. Rich artistic programme with songs and dances and various activities. The “Art de Ballet” School of Adamantia Kosma, the school of dance RYTHMOS by Pericles and Rena Constantinou , the Dance School, STEPS by Konstantinos Eleftheriou, the Children’s Department of the Cultural Workshop “PARA TIN LIMNI” with the choreographers Ioanna Markou and Tonia Savva, the Cultural Association “ANADYSI” with the choreographers Despo Sepo and Andriani Isaac (LEFKOLLA Municipal Square in Protaras).

Saturday 16/6/2018, 20:00

Traditional feast from the Cultural Workshop “PARA TIN LIMNI” with live orchestra and food. (Paralimni Municipal Square).

Friday 22/6/2018, 21:00

Theatrical performance by the well-known screenwriter and actor Lauriσ Lοizidis entitled “Laterna, Ftochia and Filotimo” (Paralimni Municipal Amphitheater).

Paralimnia Festival 29/6/2018 – 15/7/2018

Friday 29/6/2018, 21:00

Opening of a festival by the Cultural Workshop “PARA TIN LIMNI” of the Municipality of Paralimni entitled “Images of yesterday, memories of today”. Representation of forgotten wedding customs. Traditional music and dance program (Lefkolla Square in Protaras).

Monday 2/7/2018, 20:30

10th Choral Festival of the Municipality of Paralimni from the Choir “MELIZONA” in the framework of the 30th anniversary celebrations of the choir (Paralimni Municipal Amphitheater).

Wednesday 4/7/2018, 21:00

Event titled “Songs – Travels”. The tradition in the art by the Cultural Association, “ROMIOSINI”. (Paralimni Municipal Amphitheater).

Thursday 5/7/2018, 21:00

Dancing parade on the main street of Protaras by the Cultural Workshop “PARA TIN LIMNI” of the Municipality of Paralimni (Lefkolla Square in Protaras).

Friday 6/7/2018, 20:30

20 years Mandolinata from “MANDOLINATA” of Paralimni Municipality (Paralimni Municipal Amphitheater).

Saturday 7/7/2018, 11:00 – 23:00

“BOX GAMES” a friendly contest between CrossFitters from all over Cyprus! Young and older, athletes and non-athletes, are together for a splendid presentation of the CrossFitt sport. A unique experience presented by CrossFitt LOck Down in collaboration with other CrossFit gyms in Cyprus. (Lefkolla Square in Protaras).

Monday 9/7/2018, 20:30

Music-dancing performance by the Cultural Association “ANADYSI” (Lefkolla Square in Protaras).

Tuesday 10/7/2018, 21:00

Event from “MANDOLINATA” of the Municipality of Paralimni in Protaras (Lefkolla Square in Protaras).

Thursday 12/7/2018, 20:30

The Choral Festival from the Cultural Association “ANEMOESSA” of the Metropolitan Church of Agios Georgios (Paralimni Municipal Amphitheater).

Friday 13 – Sunday 15/7/2018

Philharmonic Festival in Protaras

Protaras Wind Youth Band Festival 2018, organized by the Symphonic Band “ARMONIA” of the Municipality of Paralimni (Lefkolla Square in Protaras).

Wednesday 18/7/2018 – Sunday 5/8/2018

6th Summer Cinema Festival in Protaras with organizer and promoter the Paralimni Youth Council. (Lefkolla Square in Protaras).

Tuesday 7/8/2018, 20:00

Concert with the music of the National Military Band (Lefkolla Square in Protaras).

Friday 10 – Sunday 12/8/2018, 16:00 – 22:00

5th PROTARAS 3X3 OPAP CYPRUS

Organizer, the Cyprus Basketball Federation, the Paralimni Municipality and the Paralimni Hellenic Football Association (Lefkolla Square in Protaras).

Sunday, 26/8/2018, 20:00

“MOONWALK”

Music Retro for the August Full Moon with the Paralimni Youth Municipal Council as the organizer. (along the coastal pedestrian street)

Tuesday 4/9/2018, 20:00

Musical-dancing performances by “KENDALL EVENTS” (Paralimni Municipal Amphitheater).

Friday 7/9/2018, 20:30

Theatrical performance “Here Giannis, there Giannis, where is Giannis” by the “PELASGOI” Association. Entrance fee: 7 Euro regular, 5 Euro children’s (Paralimni Municipal Amphitheater).

Saturday 29/9/2018, 20:00

“4th Flavors of the World Festival” in Protaras. With the participation of various countries from all over the world. Food, drink and rich musical-dancing program by the music conservatory of “ELINA PASHALI” and the “BATUCINIO” percussion team.

(Lefkolla Square in Protaras).

Sunday 30/9/2018, 20:00

Musical-dancing performances “KENDALL EVENTS” (Paralimni Municipal Amphitheater).

From Saturday, June 02, 2018

To Sunday, September 30, 2018

Region : AMMOCHOSTOS

City : AMMOCHOSTOS MUNICIPALITY