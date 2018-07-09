Exhibition: Settled and Sacred Landscapes of Cyprus

The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, in collaboration with the Huntington’s Disease Association of Cyprus and the UnSaLa Research Network (Unlocking Sacred Landscapes), is preparing for the opening of a photography exhibition by Adamos Papantoniou. The exhibition will be supplemented by a brief presentation by Dr Athanasios Vionis, titled Settled and Sacred Landscapes of Cyprus. The exhibited photographs are collectible and will be available for sale with the exclusive purpose of supporting the Association.

Exhibition opening: Monday, 9 July 2018, 19:30

Exhibition duration: 10 July – 31 August 2018

Opening hours: Mon-Sun: 10:00-19:00

Free entrance

For information: 22 128 157