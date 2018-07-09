Menu
ExhibitionNicosia

Exhibition: Settled and Sacred Landscapes of Cyprus

By July 9, 2018 No Comments

The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, in collaboration with the Huntington’s Disease Association of Cyprus and the UnSaLa Research Network (Unlocking Sacred Landscapes), is preparing for the opening of a photography exhibition by Adamos Papantoniou. The exhibition will be supplemented by a brief presentation by Dr Athanasios Vionis, titled Settled and Sacred Landscapes of Cyprus. The exhibited photographs are collectible and will be available for sale with the exclusive purpose of supporting the Association.

Exhibition opening: Monday, 9 July 2018, 19:30

Exhibition duration: 10 July – 31 August 2018

Opening hours: Mon-Sun: 10:00-19:00

Free entrance

For information: 22 128 157

You May Also Like

ExhibitionNicosia
June 18, 2018

Ceramics Exhibition

pavlou
ExhibitionNicosia
May 22, 2018

Eleni Nicodemou: With pencil and thread…

pavlou
Nicosia
May 21, 2018

Eis Ledran 2018

praxia