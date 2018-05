The exhibition ‘ISOLATO-SLENDIDO-MARGINALE’ is dedicated to the Italian photographer Mario Carbone. Carbone’s body of work covers a wide range of activities, from the lives of people all across Italy, to the artistic happenings of the avant-garde in cities. Photographs that are presented in the exhibition have been included in Giovanni Fannelli’s book, “Rome. Portrait of a city” from Taschen.

16/5-27/7

The Office

32 Kleanthis Christofides Street, Nicosia,

For more info: 99848495