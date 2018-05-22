Eleni Nicodemou: With pencil and thread…

Pencil, cloth and thread, three simple materials, came from the beginning of the world in one way or the other, when man trying to survive in the wild understood that it would be easier to succeed if it worked in groups.
On Thursday, May 24th, 2018 at 19.30, Gloria Gallery inaugurates the painting exhibition of Eleni Nicodemou entitled “With pencil and thread…”. The exhibition will remain open until the 24th of June, 2018.
Opening Hours:
Monday – Friday: 10.30-12.45 a.m. and 5.30 – 8.00p.m.
Saturday: 10.30-12.45p.m.
Gallery Gloria
3 Zenon Sozou Street,
Nicosia
Phone: 22762605