Agenda: Interesting events for the weekend

Dionysis Savvopoulos (Amathusia 2018)

The prominent Greek music composer, lyricist, and singer Dionysis Savvopoulos is coming to Limassol for a single live performance with free entrance within the framework of “Amathusia 2018” festival organized by the Agios Tychonas Community Board.

For more info call: 25323567 / 25878744

Friday, June 29th, 2018

Time: Starts at 21:00

Where: Ayios Tychonas Tourist Area Parking Place

21st Cyprus Contemporary Dance Festival – Switzerland

Creatures with extremely diverse qualities meet in this dance piece. Through their joint experiences they slowly begin to realise that there is opportunity in diversity, if they join forces and complement each other. Together they succeed in overcoming obstacles and discover new perspectives on even the trickiest of situations. The three company members tumble their way through a colourful range of concise episodes and images that draw their character from the imaginative and varied stage design, the props and, in particular, the costumes. It only requires balloons, tights and – above all – heaps of paper to realise it. It is just unbelievable how much you can do with it! No doubt – after this performance the children who have watched the piece will leave the theatre with tons ideas to develop and incorporate into their own play.

Saturday, June 30th, 2018

Time: Starts at 19:00

Where: Rialto

Tel: 77777745

Cost: €5 / Festival Pass: €20

Jazz Origins

Cypriot guitarist Odysseas Toumazou and singer Sarah Fenwick search for the roots of jazz in a musical performance that combines well-known jazz pieces such as Summertime and Route 66 with original compositions, thus highlighting the diversity of this versatile genre, which draws on different musical traditions.

Lineup:

Sarah Fenwick: vocals

Odysseas Toumazou: guitar

Costas Challoumas: double bass

Giorgos Koulas: drums

Iakovos Parpas: saxophone

Sunday, July 1st, 2018

Time: Starts at 20:30

Where: Cultural Centre of the University of Cyprus

Manor House on Axiotheas Steet

Old Nicosia

Nicosia, Nicosia Cyprus

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 22894531 – 22894532

Pampoulos 2

Almyras – Cultural and Environmental Workshop organizes the 2nd Pampoulos festival with the bands Monsieur Doumani, The Handmade Band and Almyras Beat.

At the open air Agia Varvara Amphitheater at the Pampoulos hill.

When: Saturday, June 30th, 2018

Time: Starts at 19:30

TratSik String Quartet Project

After their three successful concerts last April, “TratSik String Quartet” is appearing on stage again, now at Palio Xidadiko (Limassol) on July 1st, at 19:00.

“TratSik String Quartet” is a newly formed, exciting chamber music project that blends Cypriot traditional music with the sound of the string quartet through contemporary compositional techniques. All the pieces of the concert were commissioned especially for the specific project for which the idea is to have the traditional melody of every song unaltered where composers could freely experiment with harmonic structure, rhythm, form and timber. Both composers and performers deal with traditional music with appreciation, but also avoid using the standardized way of approaching it.

The result of this unique project is an unexpected meeting of enjoyment for both “Western art music” and traditional Cypriot music lovers.

General admission for the concert is 10€.

When: Sunday, July 1st, 2018

Time: 19:00 – 21:00

Where: Old Vinegar House

34 Genethliou Mitella Street

Limassol, Limassol 3036, Cyprus

Phone: 99985232