5 best events to attend this weekend in Cyprus

Weekend ahead and have found for the most interesting events on the island!

Traditional Island Feast

A Traditional feast will be set up in Paralimni this June and you are all invited!

The Cultural Workshop ‘Para ti Limni’ is the organizer, with Giannis Konitopulos and his band singing traditional Greek island music.

Apart from the music, lot of dance and fun, you will have the opportunity to eat traditional kleftiko!

Saturday 16 June, Mitropoleos square- Saint George, Paralimni, at 20:00.

Entrance €10 with kleftiko.

(Contact us to pre-order tickets for the ordering of food at 99304110, 99538615).

Note: Tickets will not be sold during the event.

TIME Sat Jun 16th 2018 at 20:00

ADDRESS Cyprus, Agiou Georgiou, Paralimni

ITal Waves 2018 – Reggae Soundsystem Gathering

You will have the chance for the first time to experience 2 local reggae soundsystems. This year ITAL WAVES will host two reggae soundsystems, resident JAH Star Soundsystem and High Station Sound with their own handcracted soundsystem. Selectors from both soundsystem crews will fill up the place with uplifting reggae & dub music with heavy basslines.

At the venue delicious food will be served from The Food garden team.

Begins: 19:30 until late

Entry: 7euro with drinkTIME Sat Jun 16th 2018 at 19:30 until 03:00

ADDRESS Cyprus, Ithaki Beach Bar, Moni Beach, Limassol

Cape Greko Hiking By The Sunset

Αfternoon hiking and exploring of Cape Grepo.

Points of interest: The chapel of Ayioi Anargyroi, the love bridge, the sea caves and kermia beach.

Starting point: Coffee Shop Konnos in Protaras

June 16, 4:30 pm – 5:00 pm, €5

Cyprus International Food Festival – CIFF2018Pafos

June 16, 5:00 pm – June 17, 11:30 pm

CIFF2018Pafos in collaboration with the Municipality of Pafos will host vendors with street food from around the world on June 15 and 16 at the spectacular Pafos Castle.

A huge variety from across Europe, the Middle East from Syria to Siberia and of course from Cyprus with lots of wine and beer from around the world.

Venue:

Pafos Medieval Castle

Harbour Area, Kato Pafos

Pafos, Cyprus

Chefs will have the opportunity to participate in the Chef Challenge Area to show how creative they can be under pressure.

This year, the Junior Chef Award launches giving young chefs between 16 – 23 an opportunity to showcase their skills, creativity and speed in preparing healthy and nutritious food.

Never losing focus of sustainability and utilising local produce/producers as much as possible, we also launch the SSSH Award – A cook-off which will be decided by public vote.

CIFF2018 will not only comprise the 2 day festival, but continues for a further week – the CIFF2018RestaurantWeek, with participating restaurants offering specially prepared menus and prices.

Children again form an integral part of CIFF with a special area for those under 12 to actively in various safe, cooking activities.

From Saturday, June 16, 2018 – 17:00

To Sunday, June 17, 2018 – 23:30

Honey and Beekeeping Festival – Rural Larnaka in Odou – The Royal land

Festival about Honey and Beekeeping with the participation of 9 villages of Rural Larnaka which are well known for their honey production: Odou, Melini, Kato Lefkara, Kato Drys, Vavla, Lagia, Ora, Agioi Vavatsinias, Vavatsinia.

Location:

Odou village

Larnaka District, Cyprus

More than 20 Stalls of honey products, crafts, seminar, bee related games for children.

Admission: Free

With the cooperation of the communities of Kato Lefkara, Kato Drys, Vavla, Laya, Ora, Agioi Vavatsinias, Melini, Vavatsinia, Lefkara Municipality, Larnaka Municipality, Odou Youth Center, Melini Youth Centre, Youth Centre of Agioi Vavatsinias Manou Loizou and the Pancyprian Association of Professional Beekeepers.

Organisers:

Odou Community Council

Larnaka District, Cyprus

Sunday, June 17, 2018

Dikanda

Dikanda is a world music internationally renowned band from Szczecin, Poland. In its artistic work Dikanda promotes the authenticity of style, searching for new trends, thus most of their works are original compositions. The band members draw their musical inspiration from traditional folk sounds of the broadly defined Orient – from the Balkans, Israel, Kurdistan and Belarus to India. Their works are dominated by Balkan and Gypsy influences. The band has been playing since 1997 and has recorded 7 albums so far, including a live DVD recorded in the Witkacy Theatre in Zakopane. They have performed hundreds of concerts, mostly in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, but also in Russia, India and the USA. They have won numerous awards among which the Disc of the Year Award for their album Ushtijo in 2005 by the German magazine “Folker”. Dikanda’s concerts are emotional journeys through ethnic sounds, zestful meetings full of charisma, energy and true feelings. What distinguishes Dikanda’s lyrics is the creation of new words, thus forming their own genuine language – “dikandish”. The most important element of their artistic work is the message – a special relation between the musicians and the audience.

13th Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival 2018

Tuesday, July 17th, 2018

Time: Starts at 21:00

Where

Heroes Square

Limassol Cyprus

Free Entrance