Do you or someone you know keep anger and anxiety bottled up? Then, time to unleash at

RAGE ROOM in Limassol! RAGE ROOM is a safe facility for you, family, and friends to let it out and unleash or just have fun, as here you smash things with bats! So come in, suit up, pick up a bat and feel free! You can choose from several packets such as the ‘Unhappy hour’ (12 bottles + surprise gift for extra €7) the ‘I need a break’, the ‘Destroyer’ or the ‘Smashing God’.

Georgiou Gennadiou 31, Limassol

97831600

Monday- Friday: 17:00-22:00

Saturday: 15:00-22:00

Sunday: 18:00-22:00

More info at rageroomlimassol.com