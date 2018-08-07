Menu
ActivitiesLimassolThings to do

Rage Room

By August 7, 2018 No Comments

Do you or someone you know keep anger and anxiety bottled up? Then, time to unleash at
RAGE ROOM in Limassol! RAGE ROOM is a safe facility for you, family, and friends to let it out and unleash or just have fun, as here you smash things with bats! So come in, suit up, pick up a bat and feel free! You can choose from several packets such as the ‘Unhappy hour’ (12 bottles + surprise gift for extra €7) the ‘I need a break’, the ‘Destroyer’ or the ‘Smashing God’.

Georgiou Gennadiou 31, Limassol

97831600

Monday- Friday: 17:00-22:00

Saturday: 15:00-22:00

Sunday: 18:00-22:00

More info at rageroomlimassol.com

You May Also Like

FamagustaLarnacaLimassolNicosiaPaphos
August 2, 2018

5 reasons to spend your August in Cyprus

praxia
Things to do
July 3, 2018

10 most romantic places to visit in Cyprus

praxia
Limassol
June 21, 2018

The Land of Dreamers

praxia