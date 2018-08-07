Do you or someone you know keep anger and anxiety bottled up? Then, time to unleash at
RAGE ROOM in Limassol! RAGE ROOM is a safe facility for you, family, and friends to let it out and unleash or just have fun, as here you smash things with bats! So come in, suit up, pick up a bat and feel free! You can choose from several packets such as the ‘Unhappy hour’ (12 bottles + surprise gift for extra €7) the ‘I need a break’, the ‘Destroyer’ or the ‘Smashing God’.
Georgiou Gennadiou 31, Limassol
97831600
Monday- Friday: 17:00-22:00
Saturday: 15:00-22:00
Sunday: 18:00-22:00
More info at rageroomlimassol.com