Menu
Eat & DrinkLarnaca

To Patrikon

By August 20, 2018 No Comments

At Patrikon tavern in Tersefanou you can undoubtedly have a whole taste experience, enjoying carefully prepared traditional dishes with a contemporary twist, using only high quality, local ingredients. Ordering zucchini with eggs, homemade halloumi, spare ribs in commandaria, marinated chicken ‘souvla’, pork fillets, or fried ‘trahana’ balls. And don’t forget: a carob- made dessert is a sine-qua-non to finish your meal properly!

Dionysiou Solomou, Tersefanou Village, Larnaca

24424831

Thursday-Saturday: 19:30-24:00

Sunday: Κυριακή 13:00-15:30, 19:30-23:00

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Eat & DrinkLarnaca
August 20, 2018

Stou Roushia

pavlou
Eat & DrinkLarnaca
August 20, 2018

Yoko Sushi & Bento

pavlou
Eat & DrinkLarnaca
August 20, 2018

Pizzeria 485°

pavlou