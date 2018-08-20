To Patrikon

At Patrikon tavern in Tersefanou you can undoubtedly have a whole taste experience, enjoying carefully prepared traditional dishes with a contemporary twist, using only high quality, local ingredients. Ordering zucchini with eggs, homemade halloumi, spare ribs in commandaria, marinated chicken ‘souvla’, pork fillets, or fried ‘trahana’ balls. And don’t forget: a carob- made dessert is a sine-qua-non to finish your meal properly!
Dionysiou Solomou, Tersefanou Village, Larnaca
24424831
Thursday-Saturday: 19:30-24:00
Sunday: Κυριακή 13:00-15:30, 19:30-23:00