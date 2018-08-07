Theta Healthy Eating

Theta Cuisine is a healthy eating restaurant in Limassol, focusing on a wide range of gluten and lactose-free food and drink options, while bridging the gap between healthy and delicious meals. At Theta, they bake fresh Gluten free breads daily and make homemade Cashew Cheeses in a variety of flavours with recipes based on forgotten ancient grains, like Sorghum, Millet, Quinoa, adding incredible modern twists to them. Here, you can find raw vegan cheesecakes, healthy, gluten-free cakes or amazing salads, such as the Fluffy Quinoa Salad. Tip: You have to try vegan moussaka, which is every bit as good as the ‘real’ thing!

Andrea Drousioti 9, Iroon Square, Limassol

25013738

Monday-Saturday 11:30-22:00