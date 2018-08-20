Stou Roushia has created a strong presence in Larnaca’s food map, with exceptional food and amazing atmosphere. The tavern specializes in grills and traditional dishes, such as souvlakia, sheftalia, ‘koupepia’ and ‘makaronia tou fournou’. Amongst our favorite dishes is ‘kaloirka’, pasta with halloumi, butter and minced meat, or chicken liver with pomegranate juice. Do not omit to finish your meal with traditional desserts such as anari & honey staffed flutes, Anari Cream, or baklava rolls.
Nikolaou Laniti, Larnaca
24400676, 99243870
Monday-Saturday: 12:00-23:00
Sunday: 19:00-23.00 (summer) & 12.00-23.00 (winter)