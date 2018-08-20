Menu
Eat & DrinkLarnaca

Stou Roushia

By August 20, 2018 No Comments

Stou Roushia has created a strong presence in Larnaca’s food map, with exceptional food and amazing atmosphere. The tavern specializes in grills and traditional dishes, such as souvlakia, sheftalia, ‘koupepia’ and ‘makaronia tou fournou’. Amongst our favorite dishes is ‘kaloirka’, pasta with halloumi, butter and minced meat, or chicken liver with pomegranate juice. Do not omit to finish your meal with traditional desserts such as anari & honey staffed flutes, Anari Cream, or baklava rolls.

Nikolaou Laniti, Larnaca

24400676, 99243870

Monday-Saturday: 12:00-23:00

Sunday: 19:00-23.00 (summer) & 12.00-23.00 (winter)

 

 

You May Also Like

Eat & DrinkLarnaca
August 20, 2018

To Patrikon

pavlou
Eat & DrinkLarnaca
August 20, 2018

Yoko Sushi & Bento

pavlou
Eat & DrinkLarnaca
August 20, 2018

Pizzeria 485°

pavlou