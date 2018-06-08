Stou Roushia’ Nicosia

Following a successful presence in Larnaca’s food map, the famous traditional tavern ‘Stou Roushia’ opens its doors in Nicosia as well. Stou Rousha specialises in grills and traditional dishes, such as souvlakia, sheftalia, ‘koupepia’ and ‘makaronia tou fournou’. Amongst our favourite dishes is ‘kaloirka’, pasta with halloumi, butter and minced meat, or chicken liver with pomegranade juice. Do not omit to finish your meal with traditional desserts such as anari & honey staffed flutes, Anari Cream, or baklava rolls.

Dimokratias Avenue 31, Agios Dometios, Nicosia

70088848