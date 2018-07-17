Stories day and night 

Stories bar is located in the heart of Larnaca and offers a unique atmosphere for everyone to enjoy coffee, wine, cocktails, cheese platters, pizzas, salads, snacks, desserts. At Stories, your summer nights become even more interesting with the right music and amazing cocktails such as the ‘rose me’with vodka, raspberry syrup and fresh lemon juice, or the ‘mystic’, based on rum, containing fresh lime, green apple syrup, cinnamon and vanilla. Accompany your drink with the rich and delicious ‘story platter’, including halloumi, lountza, sausage, spring rolls, mozzarella sticks and chicken kebab.

Kleanthi Kalogera, Larnaca, 24 400307, Monday – Friday: 17.00 – 2.00

