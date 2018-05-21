Starbucks cold brew- A perfect coffee to be enjoyed throughout the day!

Cold Brew series, launched in Cyprus by Starbucks back in 2015, is ideal for coffee lovers who are seeking the ultimate intense coffee experience. The innovative Cold brew, which can be arguably described as iced coffee’s cooler sibling, is actually ground coffee, steeped in cold water for over a 12 to 24-hour brew time, offering a perfect taste of black coffee, with a full-bodied flavor and rich aroma. Besides the all-time classic Cold Brew, now you can also pick from a selection of tasty alternatives such as Cold Brew Latte, Almond Cold Brew, Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew or Vanilla Cold Brew Float and Caramel Cold Brew Float.