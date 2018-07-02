SKY BAR by HARD ROCK CAFÉ AYIA NAPA 

Situated in the heart of Ayia Napa opposite the famous central square, Sky Bar by Hard Rock Café is one of the most beautiful open-plan cocktail bars in Cyprus. When the sun goes down, you can visit Sky Bar for amazing, exotic cocktails, shisha or delicious platters. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday well-known Djs are behind the decks of Sky Bar, putting you in the mood for a fun summer night out with friends.
Archbishop Makarios Avenue C’13, Ayia Napa, Famagusta, Cyprus
23819888
Monday-Sunday 12:00-2:00