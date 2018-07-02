Menu
Eat & DrinkFamagusta

SKY BAR by HARD ROCK CAFÉ AYIA NAPA 

By July 2, 2018 No Comments

Situated in the heart of Ayia Napa opposite the famous central square, Sky Bar by Hard Rock Café is one of the most beautiful open-plan cocktail bars in Cyprus. When the sun goes down, you can visit Sky Bar for amazing, exotic cocktails, shisha or delicious platters. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday well-known Djs are behind the decks of Sky Bar, putting you in the mood for a fun summer night out with friends.

Archbishop Makarios Avenue C’13, Ayia Napa, Famagusta, Cyprus

23819888

Monday-Sunday 12:00-2:00

You May Also Like

Eat & DrinkNicosia
July 2, 2018

Barrique Wine & Deli 

pavlou
Eat & DrinkNicosia
July 2, 2018

Paul 

pavlou
Eat & DrinkLarnaca
July 2, 2018

To Kafe Tis Chrysanthis

pavlou