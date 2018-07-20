Rendez-vous at the island’s best beach bars

Here are Cyprus’ 10 best spots for those who wish to combine drinks with swimming and relaxation by the sea:

Yianna Marie

Situated in the heart of Protaras and a few metres away from the beach, Yianna Marie offers a selection of signature cocktails, frozen drinks and coffees. Tasty snacks, main courses and platters are also available. The bar is also an all day beach venue with well-known DJs on the decks.

23814446

21 Leukolas Street, Protaras

Monday-Sunday: 09.00-02.00

Columbia Beach

Columbia is Limassol’s place-to-be, becoming the talk of the town shortly after its opening. Close to central coastal Limassol, next to the Limassol Nautical Club, Columbia offers food and drinks, while patrons can also relax and have fun by the swimming pool.

25 321500

Eleutheria Bastion, Agios Athanasios, Limassol

Monday-Sunday: 9:00-02:00

La Isla

This all day beach bar in Limassol has been identified with fun summer days and nights. La Isla is one of the must spots of the town for coffee, food, and drinks, greek and foreign hits and cocktails until the early morning hours.

25 310310

Amathus Avenue, Agios Tychonas – Limassol

Monday-Sunday: 9:00-02:00

Isola Beach bar

Isola Beach Bar has established itself as a new favourite summer destinations. Near Nissi Beach Resort, on one of the most famous beaches in Ayia Napa it offers both relaxation and fun with a beautiful view to the sea.

23 204197

Nissi Beach – Αγία Νάπα

Levels Beach Bar

The Levels Beach Bars near Makronissos, Asterias Hotel offers both snacks and main dishes as well as relaxation on sea beds.

23 201016

Ayia Napa

Monday-Sunday: 09:00-20:00

Paradisos

Paradisos Beach Bar can be found at the heart of Ayia Napa, Panachou Beach and South-West of Limanaki. The bar offers a choice between high tables, sofas, beds and is the ideal choice for drinks and chilling out with international hits beats.

99470130

8 Sklavou Street, Ayia Napa

Monday-Sunday: 08:00-20:00

Kaliva on the beach

One of the best known beach bars, Kaliva Beach Bar offers many alternative choices for entertainment. This spots offers a summery and fun environment, iced coffee, snacks, salads, burgers, sushi with a soundtrack of ethnic music and international dance hits

99954535

Pantachou Beach. Little Port of Ayia Napa.

Monday-Sunday: 09.00-01.00

Salty Fig

This lounge Bar is right next to the beach, offering an extra relaxing atmosphere, mediterranean cuisine and many different alternative choices in cocktails. It is an ideal choice for all hours, especially as the atmosphere changes in the evenings with the musical choices of the DJs.

99360044

7 Demetri Layiou Street, Paralimni

Monday-Sunday: 09:00-24:00

Nava Seaside

This beach bar in Protaras has opened at the same exact spot where Alati by the Sea used to be, in the Pernera area. The bar offers sea beds at the beach, a variety of main dishes of mediterranean cuisine and strong beats for dancing in the night.

99920444

37 Pernera Street, Protaras

Monday-Sunday: 09:00-02:00

Island Beach Bar

Situated in the South-West of Polis Chrysochous in Latsi, Island Beach Bar offers fresh cocktails

geat main dishes, spaghetti, pizzas, steacks, platters, snacks. One can also watch the idyllic sunsets in relaxing moods and

enjoy the music by guest DJs until the early morning hours.

96 725592

Latsi-Paphos

Monday-Sunday: 09.00-02:00

ReBuke Lounge

ReBuke Lounge is the new place-to-be in the very popular Larnaca Mackenzie Area. Visitors can lie on sea beds, enjoy fresh snacks, platters, sushi, as well as fruit chillers, coffee or cocktails. There are also various different flavours of shisha.

The DJs blast Greek and international hits and there are also the occasional live shows with guest musicians.

24626212

Machenzie Beach– Larnaca

Monday-Sunday: 09.00-02:00