Rendez-vous at the island’s best beach bars

Here are Cyprus’ 10 best spots for those who wish to combine drinks with swimming and relaxation by the sea:
Yianna Marie
Situated in the heart of Protaras and a few metres away from the beach, Yianna Marie offers a selection of signature cocktails, frozen drinks and coffees. Tasty snacks, main courses and platters are also available. The bar is also an all day beach venue with well-known DJs on the decks.
23814446
21 Leukolas Street, Protaras
Monday-Sunday: 09.00-02.00
Columbia Beach
Columbia is Limassol’s place-to-be, becoming the talk of the town shortly after its opening. Close to central coastal Limassol, next to the Limassol Nautical Club, Columbia offers food and drinks, while patrons can also relax and have fun by the swimming pool.
25 321500
Eleutheria Bastion, Agios Athanasios, Limassol
Monday-Sunday: 9:00-02:00
La Isla
This all day beach bar in Limassol has been identified with fun summer days and nights. La Isla is one of the must spots of the town for coffee, food, and drinks, greek and foreign hits and cocktails until the early morning hours.
25 310310
Amathus Avenue, Agios Tychonas – Limassol
Monday-Sunday: 9:00-02:00
Isola Beach bar
Isola Beach Bar has established itself as a new favourite summer destinations. Near Nissi Beach Resort, on one of the most famous beaches in Ayia Napa it offers both relaxation and fun with a beautiful view to the sea.
23 204197
Nissi Beach – Αγία Νάπα
Levels Beach Bar
The Levels Beach Bars near Makronissos, Asterias Hotel offers both snacks and main dishes as well as relaxation on sea beds.
23 201016
Ayia Napa
Monday-Sunday: 09:00-20:00
Paradisos
Paradisos Beach Bar can be found at the heart of Ayia Napa, Panachou Beach and South-West of Limanaki. The bar offers a choice between high tables, sofas, beds and is the ideal choice for drinks and chilling out with international hits beats.
99470130
8 Sklavou Street, Ayia Napa
Monday-Sunday: 08:00-20:00
Kaliva on the beach
One of the best known beach bars, Kaliva Beach Bar offers many alternative choices for entertainment. This spots offers a summery and fun environment, iced coffee, snacks, salads, burgers, sushi with a soundtrack of ethnic music and international dance hits
99954535
Pantachou Beach. Little Port of Ayia Napa.
Monday-Sunday: 09.00-01.00
Salty Fig
This lounge Bar is right next to the beach, offering an extra relaxing atmosphere, mediterranean cuisine and many different alternative choices in cocktails. It is an ideal choice for all hours, especially as the atmosphere changes in the evenings with the musical choices of the DJs.
99360044
7 Demetri Layiou Street, Paralimni
Monday-Sunday: 09:00-24:00
Nava Seaside
This beach bar in Protaras has opened at the same exact spot where Alati by the Sea used to be, in the Pernera area. The bar offers sea beds at the beach, a variety of main dishes of mediterranean cuisine and strong beats for dancing in the night.
99920444
37 Pernera Street, Protaras
Monday-Sunday: 09:00-02:00
Island Beach Bar
Situated in the South-West of Polis Chrysochous in Latsi, Island Beach Bar offers fresh cocktails
geat main dishes, spaghetti, pizzas, steacks, platters, snacks. One can also watch the idyllic sunsets in relaxing moods and
enjoy the music by guest DJs until the early morning hours.
96 725592
Latsi-Paphos
Monday-Sunday: 09.00-02:00
ReBuke Lounge
ReBuke Lounge is the new place-to-be in the very popular Larnaca Mackenzie Area. Visitors can lie on sea beds, enjoy fresh snacks, platters, sushi, as well as fruit chillers, coffee or cocktails. There are also various different flavours of shisha.
The DJs blast Greek and international hits and there are also the occasional live shows with guest musicians.
24626212
Machenzie Beach– Larnaca
Monday-Sunday: 09.00-02:00