The Reef American Grill offers guests the opportunity to sample a wide choice of classic American dishes such as flame-grilled steaks, juicy beef burgers, BBQ ribs and much more. Try the amazing Cowboy burger with bacon, caramelized onions and mature cheddar cheese for less than €10, or the perfectly roasted pork leg, accompanied with mashed potatoes. The friendly casual atmosphere, solid iroko wood decor and ambient lighting add to the culinary experience.
At Sunrise Beach Hotel, Protaras
Monday- Sunday: 17:30-23:00