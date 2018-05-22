Situated on Makenzy Beach, Re.Buke Lounge adds another dimension to everyday beach living, overlooking the simmering waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

Day or night, there is a good reason to be at Re.Buke Lounge, to enjoy delicious culinary creations and cocktails, music, events and entertainment, all year round.

More specifically, Re.Buke mixes a friendly vibe with an extensive menu, from which lobster risotto is the stand out! Another excellent dish that caught our attention is the squirrel fish fillet, accompanied with Bolivia potatoes. Beef carpaccio with rocket and parmesan or the avocado-based salmon tartar are also worth a try! Last but not least: Do not forget to order ‘tropical island’, Re.Buke’s bespoke dessert, made by passion fruit, mango, strawberries and chocolate.

Makenzy Beach, Larnaca, 24626212

Monday- Sunday: 09.00 – 02.00.