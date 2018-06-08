Combining a relaxed, smart and elegant decoration, ‘The Point all day bar’ offers a warm atmosphere at the cosmopolitan Ermou Square in Larnaca. Visit ‘The Point’ in the morning and enjoy tasteful brunch selections such as baked avocado with egg, along with cold or hot coffee. During the day or later in the evening, you can enjoy, among others, mouth-watering burgers, pasta dishes or rich platters, paired with a glass of selected wine or a signature cocktail.

Ermou Square, Larnaca

Monday- Sunday: 8:00-1:00

For more info: 24400203