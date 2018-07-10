Pergola Grill & Bar 

The restaurant that has been offering unique tasting experiences over the last 6 years, returns with a renewed menu, aiming to refresh hot summer days and nights. Enjoy refreshing cocktails and tempting snacks, next to the outdoor swimming pool at the Hilton Cyprus hotel. Try the fresh salads with watermelon, feta cheese, chicken or avocado, main dishes such as Black Angus burger with Mediterranean flavors, pasta, as well as a variety of seafood. In the afternoon, accompany your coffee with a traditional mahalepi with rose water or a scrumptious ice cream. At night time, this summer venue transforms into a magnificent restaurant offering a tempting à la carte menu with a wide selection of grilled dishes, delicious steaks and the finest wines and spirits. Among others, do not omit to try sea bream carpaccio, ravioli with lobster and crab, tender lamb chops and delicious steaks.

Monday- Sunday: 8:30-1:00

Hilton Cyprus Hotel, Archbishop Makarios Avenue 98, Nicosia, 22 653432