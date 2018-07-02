Menu
Eat & DrinkNicosia

Paul 

By July 2, 2018 No Comments

Definitely, Paul is among our top downtown choices for this summer! At Paul’s you can enjoy our summer favourite: strawberry mοzzarella salad with carrot, strawberries, coppa ham and pesto dressing. Baked cod fillet with golden apple jam, served with wild rice, vegetable tagliatelles and rosemary sauce is an another excellent choice. Do not omit to try Paul’s mouth-watering ice-creams, with the exotic sorbet and the hazelnut paradise stealing the spotlight!

Zinas De Tiras 11, Nicosia

22029377

Monday-Friday: 8.00 – 23.30

Saturday-Sunday: 09.00 – 23.30

