Our all-time favourite Paphos’ beach bar is back to spread good vibes only, with an amazing view overlooking the sea caves. Here, you can enjoy amazing cocktails in a romantic ambiance while watching the sun going down. Below, we have picked must-try dishes: steak sandwich, home-made burgers, paella with mussels and prawns or seafood risotto.

Glykou Nerou, Pegeia, Paphos, 99372255

Tuesday-Sunday: 11.30-23.00