In Cyprus, Costa coffee franchise opened in 2005 and since today, it continues to be one of the favorite coffee shops on the island. With over 17 shops and one more opening in Paphos this year, Costa believes that Cypriots love the entire coffee experience. You can visit any Costa shop across Cyprus and find groups of friends and families lingering for hours. For them, it is all about enjoying a quality cup of coffee in an atmospheric social setting.

Poseidonos Avenue 5, Paphos

Monday- Thursday 8:00-23:00

Friday – Sunday 8:00-00:00