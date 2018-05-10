Menu
Nicosia

To Elliniko

Good regimen is undoubtedly an integral and important part of our lives since our dietary choices strongly affect our health. Many people, however, suffer form gluten sensitivity, which can cause fatigue and bloating when gluten is consumed. Therefore, a gluten-free diet is the answer to these health issues. Nowadays, gluten-free dishes do exist and you can safely enjoy a treat at many chains since many restaurants in Cyprus have gluten-free options. Elliniko restaurant is the best example, combining authentic flavors made with the finest ingredients, ready to serve delicious gluten-free meals.

Achaion 1, Engomi, Nicosia

77778300

Monday- Sunday: 12:00-23:00

 

