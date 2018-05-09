A new venue for children has opened in Agios Dometios, Nicosia, on Democratias Street, next to Messios supermarket and 200m away from the green line crossing checkpoint
‘The Old Station Park’ is a café-restaurant and children’s park with a convenient parking area and a range of toys and games to keep children aged 1-10 occupied and entertained in an unforgettable environment!
The sense of safety will enable parents to enjoy food and drinks in the cafeteria from where they can watch the children.
The restaurant offers great quality sweets, food for both children and parents, as well as grilled meals on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The venue also has wifi and television.
For more information call 22770330, 99542401