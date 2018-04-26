Menu
Nicosia

Nocciola

By April 26, 2018 No Comments

Situated down a narrow side street in Makariou, this cozy Nicosia newcomer aims at producing

high quality craft bakery and mouth-watering desserts, such as red velvet brownies, dark chocolate cookie shells with raspberry & white chocolate filling or vanilla macaroons, all carefully made by Nocciola’s baker, Nicos Potsidis, who sees Nocciola as the perfect combination of French esprit and New York’s suburban vibe.

Makariou & Dimofontos 1, Nicosia, 22775588

Monday-Friday: 7.30-20.00

Saturday- Sunday: 9.00-20.00

