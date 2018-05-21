5 Traditional Coffee Shops to Visit in Cyprus

Cyprus is full of little and cozy traditional coffee shops. Coffe culture is still an inherent part of Cypriot life. We have found for you 5 special coffee shops which are worth visiting for their excellent location, the insteresting decoration and of course for the good coffee.

Kafeneio Xouzouri

Located in the heart of Limassol, at the famous Medieval Castle Area, Kafeneio Xouzouri opens its doors daily to everyone who wishes to enjoy a coffee or a drink (wine and ouzo) with friends, family and pets. The guests can also chill out at the quite and picturesque street of Zik Zak.

Zik Zak Street, Limassol

Tel. 99 451996

Mallon Glikis, Limassol

Mallon Glikis is a traditional coffee shop located in the busy Saripolou Square of Limassol. The menu includes standard coffee-shop platters (cured meat, cheese, bread, fruits) at very good prices. They are is a plenty of space to sit outside and enjoy a beer or warm wine and chat with friends.

Saripolou Square, Limassol

Sykaminia Cafe, Paphos

Established in 1953, Sykaminia Cafe is the oldest cafe in Paphos. Offering authentic Cypriot Grill, sandwiches, and salads. Enjoy a traditonal Cyprus coffee, Frappe (iced coffee), filter coffee, cappuccino or expresso. A favorite among the Cypriot locals and the tourists.

Nikodemou Milona 23, Paphos

Tel. 26600242

Pieto Coffee Shop, Lefkosia

A lovely little caffe at the most busy street of Nicosia, Ledras! Interesting decoration with candles which creates a modern village look, while the coffee and the cakes are captivating. It is the ideal place to relax and socialize at the heart of Nicosia.

Ledras 207, 1011 Nicosia

Tel. 22664020

The Old Coffee Shop, Maroni

The Old Coffee Shop was born out of an old family house and coffee shop in the beautiful village of Maroni, that had been an important landmark for many years but had been empty for some time. The building was rather run down but had some lovely features and was certainly worth bringing back to life. After 9 months of renovation and furnishing with an eclectic mix of furniture, lighting, artwork and antiques, it was opened in November 2016. Since August 2017, it has featured every week in the popular local TV sitcom “La Pasta Pomilori” on Ant1 station. As well as good coffees and teas, there is a fine selection of wines, beers, spirits, milk shakes and cocktails, not to mention the interesting light food options.

St George’s street, 7737 Maroni

Tel. 24332553