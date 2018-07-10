In Hebrew, ‘nava’ means beautiful, a proper name of a place such as Nava seaside lounge and restaurant, the hottest newcomer of this summer! Rustic furniture, industrial lighting and cave-like setting are the main décor elements that combine a wonderful venue where you can enjoy lunch, dinner or drinks, overlooking the endless blue of the Mediterranean Sea. By visiting Nava, you will be impressed by its modern cuisine, mainly focused on sushi and oyster dishes. Amongst others, sea bass with sautéed spinach, gnocchi and mashed apple is definitely a must-try dish! When it comes to drinks, Nava’s talented bartenders suggest the ‘nava on the beach’with apple liqueur, honey, basil and lime, or the ‘vieja’ with rum, pineapple, vanilla and lime, while enjoying beats from international DJs.

37 Pernera

Protaras, Cyprus, 99920444

Monday- Sunday: 10.00 – 02.00