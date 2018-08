At this traditional tavern in Sotira village you will enjoy tasty, high quality meze dishes, all cooked to perfection, in the tavern’s large outdoor courtyard. The Cypriot stone, the traditional arcs, the large courtyard and the exceptional food surely make Mousikos a place-to-be. Here, among others, you will try probably the best halloumi and traditional bread you have ever had!

Kyriakou Matsi 6, Sotira, Famagusta region, 23828833

Monday- Sunday: 18:30-23:30