The famous Greek chain Margherita Pizza Artigianale has just landed Limassol, ready to serve original, wood fire Neapolitan Pizza with italian flour and the best Italian, Greek & Mediterranean materials!! Among others, here you can enjoy uova pizza with egg, smoked pancetta and provolone cheese, while bufala pizza with tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella and basil is another excellent choice. Pasta lovers will also appreciate the classic, traditional carbonara with egg, as well as the porcini pasta with Greek mushrooms from Grevena!

Monday- Sunday: 13.00 – 00.00

Archibishop Makarios Avenue, Limassol

For more info: 77777740