Mamma Leone Trattoria Italiana

Located in an idyllic place overlooking the sea, Mamma Trattoria in Golden Coast hotel in Protaras is here to introduce you to the authentic, traditional Italian cuisine. From delicious pasta dishes, such as ‘farfalle semplici’ (cooked in a simple, yet delicious homemade aromatic sauce with cherry tomatoes, basil and garlic) or exquisite pizzas like the Pizza Favorita (with tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, rocket and olives, Mamma Trattoria is ready to satisfy your appetite. Do not forget to order Millefoglie Alle Fragile, a millefeige with cream patisserie and fresh strawberries, to finish your meal properly!

Golden Coast Hotel, Protaras

Monday-Sunday- 16:00-23:00

For more info: 97650786