LOLA bar has a presence in Nicosia since 2013, standing out for its retro/ industrial vibe, the friendly staff and of course, an amazing menu of cocktails and food, including delicious homemade pizza, freshly chopped salads or rich platters! You love vodka but you cannot also resist to gin? Or, you cannot simply make a bold decision between sweet and sours when it comes to your favorite cocktails? No problem, because at LOLA you have to ability to choose from a vast list of brilliant drinks, all carefully blended by experienced bartenders. Definitely, LOLA is the place-to-be if you want to chill after work.

Iras 10A

Nicosia

22422412

Tuesday-Sunday: 18:00-02:00