Toy Box, a new hot spot located in Saripolou Square, Limassol, combines the vibes of a children’s playground with those of a hype bar. Upon entering the bar, you will notice an enormous teddy bear, while the entire bar wall is a window filled with hundreds of stuffed animals. Toy Box is open in the afternoon for coffee. However, late at night, you can enjoy amazing cocktails such as the gin and toy, the violet champagne, the passion toy, the berry box and the kinky Friday. You can also choose among perfect cheese and fruit platters.

Saripolou 22, Limassol, 99 291126

Tuesday – Wednesday: 17.00 – 01.00

Friday – Saturday: 17.00 -02.00

Sunday: 17.00 – 01.00