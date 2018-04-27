Menu
Limassol

The Cookhouse

By April 27, 2018 No Comments

Décor-wise and impeccable sense of urban style: the Cookhouse brings a slice of downtown New York to Limassol, aiming to give a new dimension to the whole brunch ritual!

Top treat: Grilled Banana Bread, stuffed with mascarpone and grilled banana, is the star of the menu. Also, do not forget to try homemade quiche, delicious bagels in three amazing versions, as well as the light yet mouthwatering granola parfaits!

Gladstonos 112, Limassol

25353434

Tuesday-Friday 7:30-16:30

Saturday-Sunday 9:30-16:30

You May Also Like

Limassol
April 27, 2018

Bistrot 55: For a brunch that stands out from the bunch!

pavlou
Limassol
April 27, 2018

Estrella

pavlou
Limassol
April 26, 2018

Toy Box

pavlou