Décor-wise and impeccable sense of urban style: the Cookhouse brings a slice of downtown New York to Limassol, aiming to give a new dimension to the whole brunch ritual!

Top treat: Grilled Banana Bread, stuffed with mascarpone and grilled banana, is the star of the menu. Also, do not forget to try homemade quiche, delicious bagels in three amazing versions, as well as the light yet mouthwatering granola parfaits!

Gladstonos 112, Limassol

25353434

Tuesday-Friday 7:30-16:30

Saturday-Sunday 9:30-16:30