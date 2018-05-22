From the bar right into the sand: 5 Beach Bars in Limassol

Drink in Hand, feet in sand! Summer nights have already begun at these fun beach bars in Limassol!

Guaba Beach Bar

Guaba Beach Bar Ranked 19 world Best Club DjMag 2017 and 3rd worlds Best Beach Bar DjMag 2017.

Pitched on the south coast of Cyprus as an alternative to the mainstream bar culture of its surroundings, Guaba is famous for its free parties on a Sunday afternoon overrun by mud-caked tanned bodies which run throughout the summer season.

Arguably one of the most debauched beach bars on the planet, the venue recently faced animosity from local residents who begrudge its evolution from a tiny kiosk during the ’90s to a 5000-capacity club. Its continued growth in popularity is reflected in the poll with its 28-place climb, something no doubt generated by the venue’s free and easy attitude in the face of the authority’s determination to shut it down – and, of course, its taste for big-name DJs.

Amathuntos 7

Limassol, Cyprus

Call: +357 96340000

Columbia Beach

Columbia beach bar is a member of Columbia restaurants.

Columbia Beach is made up of: Restaurant, Bar, Pool area (adults only), Grass areas with sandpits & sunbeds and Public beach

The Restaurant opens daily from 11:00am-11:00pm with a wide menu selection; fish to steaks & everything in between incl. vegetarian options. Sushi menu with classic & signature dishes. Snacks are served in the pool area, at the bar, in the grass area & down at the beach with a separate snack menu to order from. Reservations are highly advised. Inside air conditioned and outside tables available

At the Bar Resident DJs daily plus special events & guest DJs on special dates.

Minimum spend of €30 applies to reserve a sunbed by the pool

The pool area is a designated Adults Only at any given time or day.

Sandpits are private areas for up to 12 persons. These areas include sunbeds or double sunbeds, puffs, pillows, umbrellas and armchairs

The Beach is equipped with Sunbeds & umbrellas for €2.50 to rent. Drinks & snack service is available

Promachon Eleftherias 6, Ayios Athanasios

Limassol,

Tel:+357 25321500

NOA Restaurant & Bar

Noa is the perfect place by the sea for everything your heart desires. Water sports, lunch, dinner, fish meze, drinks, coffee or an organized beach with facilities. You can see people windsurfing or sailing nearby while enjoying your drink on a sunbed or you can sit indoors and enjoy a local dish in the air conditioning area.

Promachon Eleftherias Street,Main Beach Road

Limassol

Tel. 25324056

La Isla Beach Bar Restaurant

La Isla is placed at a beautiful location in Limasson next to the sandy beach of Ayios Tychonas. The designer of the building, Tatilinea, created an elegant and calm atmosphere, which matched perfectly with the, awarded with the Blue Flag, beach.

La Isla is a venue where, as a restaurant, you can have a special lunch or a unique dinner, and as a lounge bar, you can be amused with your friends next to the sandy beach of Ayios Tychonas.

17 Amathoundos Avenue

Ayios Tychonas

Tel. 25310310

Captain’s Cabin

In the southern part of Limassol city you will meet our famous island restaurants with their beautiful beach. Enjoy your meals overlooking the sea, since our tables are on the beach! The environment of our restaurant will keep you extremely relaxed, next to the sea which was created based on traditional decor made with love.

The Captain’s Cabin Restaurant serves all the traditional dishes such as Fresh Fish and Fish Meze, appetizers, salads, snacks, portions on the grill and Traditional Cypriot food.

Lady’s Mile

Zakaki, Limassol

Tel: 96304050