A favourite spot in both Athens and Thessaloniki, Estrella finally opened its doors in Limassol. The venue attracted international attention from The New York Times when they complimented its famous ‘bougatsan’- Estrella’s signature bougatsa dish with a flaky croissant filled with the usual vanilla custard cream. Whether you’re looking for a brunch place or an afternoon dessert spot, this is the place to go.

Archibishop Makariou C, Maximos Plaza, Limassol

99878742

Monday- Sunday: 8.00-00.00