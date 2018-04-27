Bistrot 55: For a brunch that stands out from the bunch!

This cozy restaurant, located in the old city of Limassol, away from city buzz, is the ideal place to enjoy a glorious brunch!
Bistrot 55 brunch stands out from the bunch, offering options for a complete meal, while you can find creative combinations of dishes. The ‘champagne breakfast menu’ is definitely worth a try, including mimosa cocktail, scrambled or poached eggs, smoked salmon, quiche
and pancakes with strawberries and home-made strawberry syrup. The vegetarian breakfast is also another excellent option, with roasted cannellini beans in a toast with tomato sauce, and tofu with bell peppers, carrot and turmeric.
Eleftherias 55, Limassol
25 212100
Saturday-Sunday: 10.00-15.00