Limassol

Bistrot 55: For a brunch that stands out from the bunch!

By April 27, 2018 No Comments

This cozy restaurant, located in the old city of Limassol, away from city buzz, is the ideal place to enjoy a glorious brunch!

Bistrot 55 brunch stands out from the bunch, offering options for a complete meal, while you can find creative combinations of dishes. The ‘champagne breakfast menu’ is definitely worth a try, including mimosa cocktail, scrambled or poached eggs, smoked salmon, quiche

and pancakes with strawberries and home-made strawberry syrup. The vegetarian breakfast is also another excellent option, with roasted cannellini beans in a toast with tomato sauce, and tofu with bell peppers, carrot and turmeric.

Eleftherias 55, Limassol

25 212100

Saturday-Sunday: 10.00-15.00

