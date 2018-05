It is also called by the locals and tourists the “Umbrellas’ Cafe” because of its ceiling decoration of colourful umbrellas. It is located in the picturesque area of Medieval Castle in Limassol and thousands of people visit it every year.

It is the Juego Cafe, a lovely and recognizable place in Limassol. A great place to meet with friends, eat or drink and have a great time, under the colourful “umbrellas sky”.

Tel. 25340811

